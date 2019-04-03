Obed Radiowala, also known as Ubaidullah Abdulrashid Radiowala, has been deported to India to face charges of attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy. Radiowala was known for his link to the conspiracy to murder Bollywood director Mahesh Bhatt in 2014. He was also charged for firing at Bollywood filmmaker Karim Morani. In addition to this, he was also charged for possessing illegal firearms, reports Indian Express.

In 2015, on the request of CBI, Interpol had also issued a red corner notice for Radiowala after Maharashtra's crime branch issued a non-bailable warrant.

The 46-year-old convict fled to the US and was later captured by Newark's Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) in 2017 for illegally staying in the country. He was staying at Newark's ERO detention facility until the concerned authorities could give him to India.

"He was wanted in India on charges of attempted murder, criminal conspiracy, extortion, forgery, cheating, theft, abetment, use and possession of illegal firearms, and transmission of information by using the internet to form an organised crime syndicate," the US Immigrations and Customs Enforcement said. After his arrest in New Jersey, an immigration judge ordered for his removal from American soil.

"This individual's long list of criminal charges in his home country, including attempted murder, show that he was a danger to the community here in the US," John Tsoukaris of the ERO Newark field office director was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

This comes at a time when India has been requesting extradition of people with criminal backgrounds. Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya and Mehul Choksi are some of them. They defaulted on massive loans and India is looking to bring them back to the country to face punishment.