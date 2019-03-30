A doctor from Karnataka was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his hospital campus in New Jersey in the United States. According to reports, Manideep Nandigam had gone to work on the morning of March 28, Thursday but did not return home. He was staying in New Jersey with a relative who is a software engineer.

The 28-years-old hailed from Raichur's Gandhi Nagar in Karnataka. He studied MBBS from KMC in Manipal and went to the US to pursue further studies in New Jersey three years ago. He began working at St Peter's University in the same place, reports The Hindu.

While Nandigam hails from an agricultural background, he pursued medicine while his brother is an engineer working in Bengaluru.

When The Hindu contacted the Raichur police, Sharat. B., the Deputy Commissioner of police, said that only after the investigation, the cause of death will be revealed. However, many have still not ruled out hate crime due to the suspicious circumstances of Nandigam's death.

Nandigam's friend Nikhil Bharadwaj on March 29, Friday Tweeted saying, "My dear friend, a doctor at St Peters University Hospital, New Jersey, USA has died under mysterious circumstances. There are unverified claims that it's related to hate crime. Need official confirmation. Need the truth to come out. #JusticeforManideep (sic)."

The Telugu Association of North America (TANA) is currently in touch with the Indian embassy to process the paperwork with the hospital officials so that the body can reach India at the earliest.