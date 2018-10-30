Now that Brett Kavanaugh has been sworn in as the US Supreme Court judge, the post he earlier held in the federal appeals court in Washington DC remains vacant. To fill this position, US president Donald Trump has interviewed Indian-American woman Neomi Jehangir Rao.

She was recommended for the post in DC Circuit Court by former White House counsel Don McGahn, according to Axios, and Trump was said to have been keen on meeting her as he wants to appoint a minority woman as Kavanaugh's replacement.

However, sources have told the website that the president wasn't very impressed with Rao and isn't too sure of her. "Immediately after Trump met with Rao, two sources briefed on their encounter say they got the strong impression that the president was not impressed by her," Axios said.

Meanwhile, a third source revealed that Trump was rethinking his initial impression of Rao and may still choose to appoint her.

Who is Neomi Jehangir Rao?