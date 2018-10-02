United States President Donald Trump is not new to allegations of sexual misconduct and it looks like his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh isn't far behind. The attorney is facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, which the FBI is now investigating.

In tune, the Senate vote for Kavanaugh had also been delayed to give the FBI more time to investigate the allegations. However, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday, October 1, said that there was already enough delay and the vote would take place this week.

"Let me make it very clear. The time for endless delay and obstruction has come to a close. Judge Kavanaugh's nomination is out of committee. We're considering it here on the floor," Bloomberg quoted McConnell as saying. "We'll be voting this week."

Meanwhile, Kavanaugh, who has denied all the allegations, has found a supporter in Trump. The president has described the judge as a "good man, a great student," and blamed the Democrats of "trying to destroy him."

"They've been trying to destroy him since the very first second he was announced because they know that Judge Kavanaugh will follow the constitution," CNN quoted him as saying at his Tennessee rally.

Allegations of sexual misconduct

Several women have come forward to accuse Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct and an instance dates back to the time the attorney was in high school. Christine Blasey Ford, who is now a professor at the Palo Alto University, has said that Kavanaugh assaulted her at a party in Maryland when they were in high school.

According to the Washington Post, Kavanaugh, then 17, was "stumbling drunk" when he pinned Ford down, covered her mouth and groped her. "I thought he might inadvertently kill me," Ford told The Post. "He was trying to attack me and remove my clothing."

Ford also revealed that Kavanaugh's friend Mark Judge was in the room throughout, but Judge has said that he doesn't remember the incident.

Days after Ford made the allegation, Deborah Ramirez, a former classmate of Kavanaugh at Yale University said that the attorney exposed himself to her at a party in 1983-84. "I remember a penis being in front of my face," she told The New Yorker. "I knew that's not what I wanted, even in that state of mind."

Ramirez said that she hadn't spoken about the incident until now as she too had been drinking that night and did not remember each detail. However, she said that she clearly remembered what Kavanaugh had done and also said that a student nearby had yelled: "Brett Kavanaugh just put his penis in Debbie's face."

Another classmate has also verified Ramirez's story and said he was sure Kavanaugh had exposed himself. He told the New Yorker that he had been thinking of the incident since the attorney was named as Trump's SC nominee. He also remembered Kavanaugh as a "relatively shy" person, but one who would get "aggressive and even belligerent" when inebriated.

Meanwhile, Julie Swetnick, a third woman, has accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct. She even signed a sworn declaration saying that the attorney and his friend Judge were "abusive" and "physically aggressive" towards women during a few house parties in the 1980s. She has said that the duo attended these parties where boys would spike the girls' punch with drugs or alcohol so that the latter could be "gang raped" by a "train" of boys. She also said that she was one of the victims, reported Business Insider.

I have a firm recollection of seeing boys lined up outside rooms at many of these parties waiting for their 'turn' with a girl inside the room," BI quoted Swetnick as saying in her declaration.

While an anonymous letter, accusing Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, has also surfaced, its authenticity is yet to be verified. The letter sent to Senator Cory Gardner of Colorado speaks of an incident that took place in a bar in Washington DC in 1998.

Kavanaugh has denied all these allegations calling them "a smear." His wife Ashley Estes Kavanaugh also spoke to Fox News and said that she has known him for 17 years and the allegations are "hard to believe."

"He's decent, he's kind, he's good. I know his heart. This is not consistent with Brett," she added.

A frequent and heavy drinker

While the women have spoken about Kavanaugh's sexual misconduct, another Yale classmate has revealed that he watched the SC nominee deliver his testimony under oath to the Senate Judiciary Committee and couldn't believe how dishonest he was. Chad Ludington said that Kavanaugh, during college, drank heavily and often got aggressive when he was drunk.