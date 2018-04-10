Beyonce's father Mathew Knowles recently said that his granddaughter Blue Ivy Carter is already a star as she reminds him a lot of the pop songstress and her sister Solange "when they were that age."

Hence it is no surprise to us when she hit the headlines with the news of having her own personal stylist at the age of six.

Last week, Beyoncé's spokesperson confirmed the news to Women's Wear Daily that Manuel Mendez is the man behind the tiny fashionista and has been employed at Beyoncé's company Parkwood Entertainment since 2009.

Before becoming the stylist and personal shopper for the elder child of Beyonce and Jay-Z, Mendez used to work as one of the personal assistants of the Formation songstress.

Among some of the top looks that Mendez created for the 6-year-old, Valery Kovalska tuxedo pantsuit with glittery silver Mary Janes at the 2018 Grammy Awards, the beautiful Mischka Aoki dress at 2016 MTV Video Music Awards deserve to be mentioned here.

He also styled Blue for Jay-Z's Family Feud music video, where she donned a gorgeous customized creation featuring a Billieblush collar, Raimana Cowan dress. Baby Blue's look was completed by a pair of shoes by Aquazzura.

Mendez's once again proved his eclectic sartorial choices at the 2018 Wearable Art Gala sponsored by Kim Crawford Wines in Los Angeles where Blue Ivy wore a gorgeous golden-colored gown by Annakiki.

The little fashionista did not only turn heads with her stunning look, she also tried to bid $19,000 for a painting of a young Sidney Poitier at the event. But, she ended up going home with a $10K Samuel Levi Jones piece.