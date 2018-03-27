Ever since Tiffany Haddish revealed that someone bit Beyoncé, everyone's going crazy to figure who it was. Although the actress refused to reveal the identity of the woman who bit Beyoncé, Chrissy Teigen seems to know who did it.

Taking to Twitter, the model claimed she knows the identity of the woman but refused to reveal the name. However, the 32-year-old has announced that one person who cannot be the biter.

While responding to one of her fans during a conversation about the Beyoncé biting incident, she clarified that it was the Avengers star Gwyneth Paltrow who bit Queen Bey. "No I love her!" she tweeted. Beyoncé and Jay-Z have been friends with Paltrow for years, US Weekly reported.

Although she crossed Paltrow's name off the list of possible biters, Chrissy teased the biter with many tweets before she chose to say no more. Come on, Chrissy, just spill the beans!

Popular fan choices include Lena Dunham and Jennifer Lawrence. However, there is no evidence that the two stars were in the party that night. Lena wasn't photographed at the party or wasn't even present in LA at the time of the incident whereas Vulture suggests Lawrence was in New York when the events unfolded.

The whole Beyoncé biting incident came to light thanks to Haddish and her interview in GQ. She told the magazine that the incident took place at an after-party. "Beyoncé stormed away...went up to Jay-Z, and was like, 'Jay! Come here! This bitch—' and snatched him. They went to the back of the room. I was like, 'What just happened?' And Beyoncé's friend walked up and was like, 'Can you believe this bitch just bit Beyoncé?'"

Apparently the actress who bit Beyoncé asked the comedienne to stop dancing and Haddish was preparing for a scuffle.

"I'm going to beat somebody ass at your party. I just want to let you know that," Haddish claimed she told Beyoncé. But the singer asked her to forget about it and "have fun," Haddish said.

"Near the end of the party, Beyoncé's at the bar, so I said to Beyoncé, 'Did she really bite you?' She was like, 'Yeah.' I was like, 'She gonna get her ass beat tonight,'" she added.

The 36-year-old Coachella 2018 headliner remained calm about the situation, Haddish explained. "She was like, 'Tiffany, no. Don't do that. That bitch is on drugs. She not even drunk. The bitch is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill,'" Beyoncé allegedly said, Haddish said.

But who bit Beyoncé? While The Cut suggests 90210 star Sara Foster might have been the person but she clarified that it wasn't her. Haddish has confirmed it wasn't Taraji P Henson, Sanaa Lathan also clarified it wasn't her. So who did it?