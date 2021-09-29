Telugu cine-goers have been witnessing a lot of drama in the last couple of days. After Pawan Kalyan slammed Andhra Chief Minister YS Jagan Reddy at an event accusing of anti-film industry policies in harsh language, the Tollywood's Power Star is under attack from Reddy's fans and some sections of the film industry.

Posani Krishna Murali Claims Triggers a Trend

Notably, Telugu actor-producer Posani Krishna Murali came down heavily on Pawan Kalyan for targeting YS Jagan Reddy while reminding him that his brother and Mega Star Chiranjeevi never crossed the line. He also asked Kalyan to mind his words.

However, it is the mentioning of a Punjabi actress which has drawn the people and media's attention. "You (Pawan Kalyan) say that you respect women a lot through your dialogues in films. We have a task for you. Please do it. There is a girl who came to the Telugu Film Industry from Punjab with lots of dreams.

She wanted to become a heroine. A big guy in the industry promised her a career, a new life, spent time with her, and also made her pregnant. He impregnated her and later forced her to get aborted." Posani is quoted as asking Kalyan by Telangana Today.

#JusticeForPunjabGirl Trends

Krishna asked Kalyan whether he has the courage to demand a CBI inquiry into the issue. Following these comments, the YSR Congress members started trending the topic using the hashtag - #JusticeForPunjabGirl.

People are wondering about the Telugu star who impregnated the Punjabi girl while people are randomly dragging the names of some celebrities.

Some even claim that Posani was referring to Poonam Kaur whose controversial audios making allegations were leaked in 2019.

What Did Pawan Kalyan Say?

At the pre-release event of Sai Dharam Tej's Republic, Pawan Kalyan attacked the ruling state government over the proposed online movie ticket portal which will be managed by the Andhra Pradesh government to bring in transparency on ticket sales.

Allegedly, Pawan Kalyan made derogatory remarks against the CM and the YSRCP retaliated in the same language.

However, the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce has distanced itself from Kalyan's remarks stating that the government has been extending its support to Tollywood.

Meanwhile, Posani was tried to attack by the fans of Pawan Kalyan over his remarks, but the cops foiled their bid and he was escorted to his house safely on Tuesday.