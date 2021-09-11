Telugu actor Sai Dharam Tej, nephew of megastar Chiranjeevi who was injured in a bike accident on Friday in Hyderabad, is stable, said doctors at a private hospital, where he was undergoing treatment.

Apollo Hospital, in a medical bulletin, stated that Sai Tej is stable and all major organs are functioning well. "He will continue to be on assisted respiration in ICU for controlled close monitoring and additional investigations will be performed during the day," said the bulleting released Saturday morning.

According to police, the sports bike he was riding skid and fell near Cable Bridge in Madhapur area. He suffered multiple injuries and was rushed to nearby Medicover Hospital by 108 ambulance, reportedly in an unconscious condition.

The 34-year-old was subsequently shifted to Apollo Hospital. Doctors said there were no major injuries to brain, spine and major organs, based on preliminary investigations. He sustained soft tissues injuries and a collar bone fracture.

The actor was heading towards IKEA from Cable Bridge when his bike skid and he fell on the road. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Raghunandan Rao said the bike skid and Sai Tej lost control apparently due to some sand on the road.

The police official said Sai Tej was wearing helmet and was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the mishap. He sustained injuries above his eye and chest.

CCTV goes viral

A case was registered at Raidurgam police station under Cyberabad police commissionerate. CCTV footage of the accident has also surfaced and went viral on social media. Bike riding is the actor's hobby. He moves around on bike when he has no shooting schedule.

Sai Dharam Tej Accident visuals..... He is out of Danger... pic.twitter.com/zTU3aVAzCA — Mallik Yandamuri (@Mallik_Y1988) September 10, 2021

As the news of the accident spread, wishes for his speedy recovery poured in from film personalities and actor's fans.

Mega star Chiranjeevi, and other family members including producer Allu Aravind, actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, Vaisshnav Tej, Niharika, actor Sandeep Kishan reached Apollo Hospital and enquired about the Sai Tej's health.

#PawanKalyan visits medicover hospital where #SaiDharamTej is being treated. Who has met with a bike accident a short while back

Wishing For Very Speedy Recovery#getwellsoonsdt pic.twitter.com/N5JLvEhofU — Najarbandi - নজরবন্দি (@NajarbandiLive) September 10, 2021

Sai Tej is son of Chiranjeevi's sister Vijaya Durga. He made his acting debut in 2014 and has so far acted in more than a dozen movies.

.@IamSaiDharamTej#SaiDharamTej was wearing helmet & was not drinking alcohol. His bike skid due to mud on the road. He is out of danger & is currently receiving treatment. : Madhapur Police Statement pic.twitter.com/0Q9BAmB3Fk — SKN (Sreenivasa Kumar) (@SKNonline) September 10, 2021

Wishing for a speedy recovery to @IamSaiDharamTej after an accident in Hyderabad, while riding his sports bike.#SaiDharamTej pic.twitter.com/lVaiqU7XCg — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) September 10, 2021