Telugu actor Sai Dharam Tej met with an accident on Friday evening, 10 September, at Madhapur in Hyderabad. The actor is now being treated at Medicover Hospital.

As per the reports, the actor was riding his two-wheeler at a high speed. The incident occurred around 8.30 pm near Knowledge City in the IT Corridor when Sai Dharam Tej was on his Triumph bike and he lost control after his bike skidded, DCP M Venkateshwarlu, Madhapur In-charge, told The Hindu.

It is reported that the traffic was less on the road due to the Ganesh Chaturthi festival as Sai Dharam Tej was going to Gachibowli to Jubilee Hills.

Case Yet to Be Filed

The cops are will be looking into CCTV footage in the area to find out whether he was alone or with a group. Reportedly, the Madhapur police are yet to file a case but will be lodging case under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code soon.

Reportedly, the actor suffered injuries on his head, chest, hand, and parts of his body. However, he is out of danger. "He is absolutely fine and recovering. Nothing to worry. He is under precautionary care in hospital," it read.

Upon hearing the news, Sai Dharam Tej's uncles Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, younger brother Vaishnav Tej and others have rushed to the hospital.

The actor is expected to be shifted to Apollo Hospitals. Subramanyam for Sale, Thikka and Chitralahari are some of his notable movies. His next film is Dev Katta's Republic.

Sai Dharam Tej started off his career with Rey in 2015.