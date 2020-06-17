South Indian actress Poonam Kaur has made some shocking allegations about a director without revealing his name. She alleged that the director is spoiling a top star's personal and professional life.

Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide has sparked a debate on the importance of mental health and many people including some celebs are sharing the story of their depression and suicidal thoughts in the past. Now, Poonam Kaur has joined the bandwagon of those celebs and made some startling revelations about a director.

In a series of tweets, Poonam Kaur lambasts a director for looking down upon her when she went to him for help. The actress said that she had asked him to resolve an issue, which had made her feel sick and suicidal. He said that nothing would happen. If you die, it would become news for a day. She also revealed that media, advertisements and movie mafia are controlled by him.

Poonam Kaur said that he speaks about legendary actress Savitri on stage, but never ever promoting local talent. He did not promote the girl, who was declared beautiful by IPL. The actress called him sick as she asked, "You know minister sons n big families so what? I think u r sick n manipulative."

Here is the series of tweets posted by Poonam Kaur:

My friend approached a director not once but twice ..thrice saying Poonam is unwell she is completely not ok .... can we do something about this situation .....and there are delaying techniques by the director...then I asked ...what do we do now I feel absolutely sick n sad ...