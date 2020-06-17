South Indian actress Poonam Kaur has made some shocking allegations about a director without revealing his name. She alleged that the director is spoiling a top star's personal and professional life.
Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide has sparked a debate on the importance of mental health and many people including some celebs are sharing the story of their depression and suicidal thoughts in the past. Now, Poonam Kaur has joined the bandwagon of those celebs and made some startling revelations about a director.
In a series of tweets, Poonam Kaur lambasts a director for looking down upon her when she went to him for help. The actress said that she had asked him to resolve an issue, which had made her feel sick and suicidal. He said that nothing would happen. If you die, it would become news for a day. She also revealed that media, advertisements and movie mafia are controlled by him.
Poonam Kaur said that he speaks about legendary actress Savitri on stage, but never ever promoting local talent. He did not promote the girl, who was declared beautiful by IPL. The actress called him sick as she asked, "You know minister sons n big families so what? I think u r sick n manipulative."
Here is the series of tweets posted by Poonam Kaur:
My friend approached a director not once but twice ..thrice saying Poonam is unwell she is completely not ok .... can we do something about this situation .....and there are delaying techniques by the director...then I asked ...what do we do now I feel absolutely sick n sad ...
I Again asked him can we resolve this situation ...can I talk ....I feel sick n suicidal ..... director says ( emi zargadu ..... nuvvu chachipotey one day news untavu ) ...this one sentence n his escaping approach made me feel so shitty about myself that ...#heartless #painful
Media is controlled by him, movie mafia is controlled by him, advertisements are controlled by him, the way he communicated to me thru indirect articles online made me feel more sick thru my depression ...unnecessary articles putting me down.. I gave one reply n that was direct.
journey with this man saying ''Madiya ratri kuda problem untey nenu vasTanu ....to nuvvu chachipotey one day news untavu '' seriously? Why I was unwell, m still not ok you remove my name movie casting list u remove my pics from audio function, seriously? Those words resound!
Speaking about Savitiri Garu on the stage n never ever promoting a local talent ... rather stopping some one from doing that coz u think it's not right after the girl was declared beautiful by ipl ...u know minister sons n big families so what? I think u r sick n manipulative..
And for a fact I never approached him for anything other than resolving an issue, his delaying n manipulative techniques, misusing the power given by ministers n friends. casting only ur muses. doing nothing but bhajana ... u want to silently ban me it's fine but u r no #guruji
U have done thing but manipulated your friends life for your benefit ... i don't think anyone has benefitted out of his life like u did.... ur manipulative ...ur sick .... #guruji
U stopped ur friend from getting back to his very loving wife ... who she could have died for n the star gets abused today why coz of u coming in between them..children suffered, he suffered, he still suffers ... why did u do this ...are u places to kill him like slow poison?
A very humble n gentle approach of resolving issue was responded with deaf ear ... I was shocked n I am not still out of shocks given to me for nothing I have done ... m startled with what happend with #SushantSinghRajput i don't want to end up like him ... Still under thearapy!
Thank you for observing my patience n my pain .... but things don't resolve here ..... I don't want people to talking about my death after I miss gone ....I m alive now n I need help now .... what happend with me should not happen with any other girl!