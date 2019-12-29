Keerthy Suresh is on cloud nine after receiving the National Award in Best Actress category for her performance in Mahanati. The actress took to Instagram to share that she had goosebumps while receiving the award from Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu.

Keerthy's parents Suresh and Menaka, and her elder sister Revathy were also present at the award ceremony. Her parents are super proud of the heights their daughter has scaled. The actress said that she became emotional seeing the reaction of her parents and sister.

In an interview given to a leading daily afer the awards ceremony, the actress said, "I believe that this is happening only because of Savitri amma's blessings. I dedicate this award to her. I thank all the people responsible for me achieving this feat. My mom is the first person who inspired me to become an actor. Whatever I have achieved is because of her. The second person is my uncle Govind (mom's brother), who pushed me to take up Mahanati, when I had rejected the film initially. He was confident that I could pull off Savitri amma's character."

Mahanati is directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Swapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt. Keerthy Suresh thanked Nag for boosting her confidence and being persistent that she could pull off the role.

2020 is a packed year for the actress. In Telugu, she has Miss India, Good Luck Sakhi and Rang De. In Malayalam, she has Mohanlal's Marakkar and Arabikadalinte Simham, a biopic by Priyadarshan.

In Tamil, she has Penguin and Thalaivar 168. The actress has completed shooting few of the above-mentioned films and is yet to begin shooting for a few of them.