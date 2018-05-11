Mumbai top cop and former Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief Himanshu Roy killed himself Friday, May 11, at his Mumbai residence. Reports suggest that he allegedly shot himself with his service revolver. He was serving as Additional Director General of Police of Maharashtra.

"He was a very bright officer. Such a tragedy," MN Singh, his superior officer at a point was quoted as saying by NDTV. According to reports, Roy, who served the Mumbai police for over two decades, was on a long leave on medical grounds.

Roy was reportedly suffering from cancer for over two years. Soon after the incident, he was rushed to Bombay hospital. The doctors, however, pronounced him brought dead. Security has been beefed up outside the hospital.

The motive behind his suicide is still unknown.

Who is Himanshu Roy?

Himanshu Roy graduated from St. Xavier's College in Mumbai.

Roy became an Indian Police Service officer of the Maharashtra Cadre 1988 batch.

He worked for Cyber Cell and served as the Joint Commissioner of Police for Mumbai in 2009.

He rose through the ranks and became the Additional Director General of Police of Maharashtra.

He was also the chief of Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad.

He was also known for investigating several sensational cases in the past – including the 2013 Indian Premier League spot-fixing case.

He was also responsible for the arrest of Vindu Dara Singh in connection with the spot-fixing case.

Roy also played a key role in the investigations on the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Tributes poured in for Roy as many Twitters users expressed their condolences.

The loss of Supercop Himanshu Roy is a shock for us. He had an unmatched track record during his Crime Branch and ATS positions as an @IPS_Association officer. May the departed soul Rest in Peace. ??️ pic.twitter.com/dmcTSpzP2e — Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) May 11, 2018

#HimanshuRoy you were the #Dabang of @MumbaiPolice... the news of your suicide is heart breaking. U gave strength and confidence to the city of #Mumbai in your lifetime. Mumbai will miss you forever...may you find peace in your second innings and be the Dabang that u always were. — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) May 11, 2018