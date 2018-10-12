D Shankaran, the founder of Shankar IAS Academy, reportedly committed suicide at his residence in Chennai on Thursday. His body was found hanging from a ceiling fan.

According to The Hindu, he was declared brought dead at Government Royapettah Hospital. His body has been sent for post-mortem.

Shankaran's wife told police that they had a heated argument after which he locked himself in his room. His body was later found by his relatives.

The incident has shocked his students across the country and condolences poured in on social media.

Who is D Shankaran?

- D Shankaran was an IAS aspirant but failed to clear the UPSC exams.

- In 2004, he decided to open an academy for IAS and IPS aspirants, especially from the backward communities.

- D Shankar started his first IAS coaching academy in Tamil Nadu - Shankar IAS Academy.

- The academy was started in 2004 at Anna Nagar to train IAS and IPS aspirants.

- Shankar IAS Academy has centres in Chennai, Bengaluru and other places.

- His academy has trained hundreds of officers who are placed in different states.

Students of D Shankaran have been pouring condolences on social media. Here are a few tweets.

Shankar has successfully groomed over 1000 IAS/IPS candidates and proved that an IAS Academy can be run successfully from Chennai too. His demise is shocking. It is a big loss all those hailing from villages, aspiring to write Civil Service exams ...#Shankar #MKStalin #DMK https://t.co/d3LG1FFkEA — tamilnaadulive (@tamilnaadulive) October 12, 2018

Really sad to hear the loss of Shankar sir. Still can’t believe Sir has left us. You will always remembered by me. My prayers for the family. ? — Dr.Vaithinathan IAS (@drvasanth) October 12, 2018