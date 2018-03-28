The departure of Hope Hicks had reportedly cast a gloom over the White House and even president Donald Trump had gotten mopey in her absence. But it looks like there is finally some warmth at the White House, now that it has got a new member in its press team in the form of Caroline Sunshine.

The 22-year-old Disney alum is joining as a press assistant after completing her internship with the White House.

"Caroline Sunshine was a White House intern. In college, she was involved with the American Enterprise Institute and an active member of her school's Model United Nations team," White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters told CNN.

"Prior to her internship at the White House, Caroline interned for the Office of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the College Republican National Committee, and the California Republican Party."

Who is Caroline Sunshine?