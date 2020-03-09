Amala Paul has fallen in love again. The actress had revealed about it during the promotional interviews of her previous film Aadai, but she left the media to speculate over her beau's identity by refusing to reveal his name.

These Photos Answer Shows Amala Paul's Mr Right

Now, we have the answer. Yes, Amala Paul may have not revealed his name and maintained secrecy, but his posts on social media has given ample of hints on their relationship. Well, his name is none other than Bhavninder Singh.

As per the buzz, Amala Paul started dating him since 2017 and they are currently in a live-in relationship. He is said to be a Muslim, while the actress is a Christian by birth, but now following Hinduism. Nonetheless, looking at the photos it is clear that they do not have any religion and respect each other's belief.

Their posts on social media and the way they have been communicating each other clearly indicate them of sharing special relationship. "Super proud of you my love, May your commitment to your craft, keep rising and keep delighting the audiences," he had wished Amala Paul during the release of her Aadai.

In one of the pictures, she is seen wearing a burqa.

In another picture, he has written about being in his girlfriend's place by referring her as "baby." Although the picture do not reveal her face, the follow-up photos reveal that he is in Kerala and the actress along with her brother are also seen in the snaps.

What did Amala Paul Say about him Before?

Amala Paul says that she was a "rebel without a cause" and his true love healed her. According to the actress, he sacrificed his career to be with her. "He is not somebody who keeps praising me and flattering me. He would tell my flaws. After watching my previous films, he said you are such a shi**y actor. He told me 'I am surprised that you are still surviving in the industry.. you never took care of yourself. You never worked on your acting. You will just go to sets and work. This is not how things work.' He opened my third eye," the 27-year old said.

It may be recalled that she was earlier married to director AL Vijay. They divorced allegedly because of her aspiration to act in the films.