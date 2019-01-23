Aloysius Pang, a Singaporean actor also known as Pang Wei Chong, met with an accident during a military exercise in New Zealand on Saturday and is currently in a critical condition.

Singapore Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said in Facebook post that the actor requires artificial support for his lungs, kidneys and heart.

Pang, 28, sustained injuries to his chest and abdomen while fixing a Howitzer artillery as part of a military exercise. He was admitted to the Waikato Hospital in New Zealand. He was part of the Exercise Thunder Warrior in Taupō. The Exercise Thunder Warrior is a live-firing exercise hosted by the New Zealand defence force (NZDF).

Before leaving for New Zealand, Pang posted an image with the caption, "Off to serve our country. Back at the end of the month! May not be able to post much when I'm there

The Singapore defence ministry said that Pang was inside the Howitzer, which is similar to a small tank when he sustained his injuries at 2:30 PM on Saturday. He was immediately sent to the Waiouru Camp Medical Centre after which he was shifted to the Waikato Hospital where he underwent a five-and-a-half hour long surgery.

On Wednesday, the hospital confirmed that the actor's condition had become worse and he required additional surgery. He is in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital.

While Pang's profession is acting, he is also an 'Operationally Ready National Serviceman', reports Daily Mail. According to Singapore's defence ministry, he is an armament technician and is ranked as a corporal first class.

Before leaving for New Zealand, Pang posted an image with the caption, "Off to serve our country. Back at the end of the month! May not be able to post much when I'm there so 等我回来 (Chinese New Year) yeah =)."

Pang was expected to start shooting a romantic drama after the Chinese New Year but his role will now be recast since the length of his recovery is unknown.

Numerous accolades

Pang began his career as an actor at the age of nine and took a sabbatical at 14. He resumed his career again at the age of 22.

He won numerous accolades including a spot in the top 10 most popular male artists in 2016 and also was given the Best Newcomer Award at the 2015 Star Awards.