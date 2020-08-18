As tensions continue to escalate in the US as BLM protestors march the streets and calls to "defund the police" have grown stronger. A shocking video has come to light showing a White man get brutally attacked by Black Lives Matter protestors as he sought to help out a trans-woman who was robbed and attacked by them.

Adam Haner, a Portland driver, is shown defending and consoling the trans-woman, whose backpack and skateboard were snatched away by the miscreants, which also included Haner's attacker. As the BLM protestors grew violent, Haner decided to get out of the scene in his 4x4 truck. But as Haner is seen racing out, he crashes the truck on the nearby sidewalk.

The incident occurred on Sunday night. Haner is brutally attacked by the mob as the videos have shown. Haner is seen sitting in the middle of the road and a bunch of BLM protestors surrounded him. One attacker in a vest with Security written over it repeatedly attacks Haner on the face.

Here’s what Black Lives Matter did to a White person who crossed their path this weekend and didn’t want to stop his truck for the mob. pic.twitter.com/cSPIrJLPkE — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) August 17, 2020

The attacker is identified as Marquise "Keese" Love, who is stopped from attacking Haner only to return and kick Haner on the forehead. As a result of the forceful blow, Haner instantly falls unconscious and his skull is bleeding. During the attack, Haner's girlfriend Tammie Martin was also attacked while she tried her partner.

The videos also show people gather around unconscious Haner, trying to move him and get him to respond.

The attacker admits crime

After the attack, Love posted a status saying he "might go to jail for murder tonight for a racist when all I did was fight him look it up on twitter put money on my books and come see me."

Love is a history-sheeter. He was charged with fourth-degree assault and harassment in a 2017 domestic violence.

GoFundMe for Haner

Meanwhile, Haner's brother Brian started a GoFundMe account to help cover the medical expenses and the damage for the vehicle.