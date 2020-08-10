Thousands of people have signed petitions demanding 20-year-old Tianna Arata be released from jail and charges levied against her, that could see her imprisoned for 12-15 years, be dropped.

As the online petition seeking her release is gathering momentum, people are sharing videos from the scene to show that police framed Tianna to threaten and silence the Black Lives Matter movement.

Who is Tianna Arata and what led to her arrest?

On July 21, a BLM activist Tianna Arata organized a rally which she promised would be peaceful. Over 300 people attended the demonstration that was first allowed to be held in a park but at a later stage moved onto a nearby highway.

It's there that police say the demonstrators got into fighting with motorists exiting the highway, assaulting at least three vehicles including a car in which a 4-year old girl was sitting in the back seat.

Saying the demonstration, "resulted in significant public safety risks for protesters and community members," police arrested rally organizer Tianna after rally members dispersed and she was with her mother and friends cleaning the park.

Demonstrators, however, denied police version and said instead the car "accelerated into the peaceful protestors first," and even hit Tiainn Arata. One of the protestors shared a video showing the car hitting the crowds.

#freetianna there was NO imprisonment on the freeway and the car that “had a 4 year old in the back” ACCELERATED INTO PROTESTORS FIRST. the freeway portion of the march was peaceful and occupying the roadway does not give ANYONE the right to use a car as a DEADLY WEAPON!!! pic.twitter.com/fHMsQ4vU2d — nicole huffman (@nicoleahuffman) August 10, 2020

Those defending her question why police waited till all the protestors were gone before apprehending Tianna.

A local resident and one of the rally participants doubted if the police gave the full picture in their assessment before the arrest saying, "the press release from the SLOPD on events leading up to the arrest omits important facts to create a false narrative depicting the protesters as promoting violence."

They say charging her with "Participation in a Riot...Unlawful Assembly...Conspiracy...Unlawful Imprisonment...and Resisting Arrest" is being done to silence local activists and BIPOC ( Black, Indigenous, and people of color) youth in the community of San Luis Obispo which has 2% of the black population.

Tianna's supporters are circulating visuals of her arrest to show that she was not resisting the arrest despite 6 officers brutally shoved her in the van even when her friends and mother were trying to ask cops what charges under which she was arrested.

Her supporters say Tianna had organised a peaceful protest and did not resort to violence at all.

Those who know Tianna, say that she an inspirational, young woman who has been fighting for the black community for a long time. And that she has organized many peaceful protests earlier in the San Luis Obispo community and never charged with causing riot and violence during protests.

She is now facing eight charges against her and could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

Till Monday, more than 56,000 people have signed a change org petition demanding her release. A Gofundme page has also been set up for funding the legal fees for her case. Till date, it surpassed the target donation by more than $12,000 and has received $32,265 against the goal of $20,000.