While Veere Di Wedding has become a box office success, the makers of the movie are reportedly thinking about coming up with a sequel.

According to Mid-Day, co-producers Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor recently celebrated the success of Veere Di Wedding with a private dinner party, where the duo discussed about making a part 2 of the female buddy film.

"Ekta and Rhea may come from different schools of cinema, but have always aimed to make films that are distinctive, and become a talking point. With the success of Veere Di Wedding, several people from the industry have been encouraging them to work on a sequel since the film's concept and characters received so much love from the audience. At the dinner, the two had a discussion about the story lending itself to a franchise," the publication quoted a source as saying.

The report further stated that the sequel of Veere Di Wedding is likely to take a year's time, and will focus on the journey of the four characters, played by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, a few years after where the film ended.

Although there has not been any official confirmation yet, but the film's spokesperson also suggested that there is a possibility of a sequel. "With the movie faring well, a sequel is being discussed. But it's too premature to talk about it," the spokesperson told the daily.

Veere Di Wedding crossed the Rs 50 crore mark at the Indian box office in just six days of its release. The film is still running successfully, and is expected to witness further jump in its collection over the second weekend.

Meanwhile, people on Twitter are already getting excited about the probable sequel of Veere Di Wedding. Many have been requesting Ekta Kapoor to go ahead with the idea of Veere Di Wedding part 2.

Pls do sequel of? #VeereDiWedding now with avni's story,new beginning of sakshi,meera btw john n bpapa,after marriage problems of kalu ?? — SonamA♡Akapoor (@mdahuir) June 2, 2018

Need a sequel to #VeereDiWedding please. Or at least a spin off with @ReallySwara's character. pic.twitter.com/6CuX1glUs6 — Sahib Ullah-Raj (@Sahib_Raj99) June 4, 2018

watched #VeereDiWedding 2 days ago and I'm still not over it. I really want to see what happens to veeres after Kalandi's wedding. @sonamakapoor @ReallySwara @ektaravikapoor @RheaKapoor, I want a sequel ASAP. — Rahul Kushwah (@rahul_kush23) June 7, 2018