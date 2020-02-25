While President Donald Trump is touring India, the United States citizens are busy checking these two specific subjects on Google - "What is India?" and "Where is India?" The Google search in the United States, particularly from the region of Indiana and New Jersey about India, has spiked sharply after Trump's maiden visit to India.

However, this is not the first time when Americans displayed their lack of geographical knowledge. Reports suggest last month, US citizens were searching 'where is Iran' amid reports that the US could possibly go on a war against Iran after Tehran attacked Washington's military base in Iraq following the assassination of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in Iraq.

Trump in India

US President Donald Trump who is on a two-day visit to India along with First Lady Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump, and son-in-law Jared Kushner signed $3 billion defence deal with India. The US President's Air Force One touched down Ahmedabad airport on Monday at around 11:37 am where Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed him with a hug.

Both the leaders went to Sabarmati Ashram directly from the airport and then addressed more than one lakh people at the 'Namaste Trump' event at the newly launched Motera stadium, the world's largest cricket stadium.

Trump also visited the Taj Mahal with Melania, Ivanka and Jared Kushner. The US President Donald Trump visited Raj Ghat today where he paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. Trump left a visitor's note at Rajghat. In the note, dubbed his visit as "tremendous honour", hailing the vision of Mahatma Gandhi.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump also visited the Hyderabad House where they were welcomed by PM Modi. The two leaders will now hold delegation-level talks at length.

Melania Trump also visited Delhi school and the students welcomed her with aarti and flowers as the school band performs in the background.

(With agency inputs)