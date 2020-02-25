US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania arrived at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. The Trumps will be given a ceremonial reception by the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind. This is the second day of Trump's visit to India, a day after he received a grand welcome, which included a 22-km roadshow and the 'Namaste Trump' event at a packed Motera Stadium with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

President Ram Nath Kovind, his wife Savita Kovind and PM Narendra Modi receive US President Donald Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Modi-Trump talks

US President has an action-packed day in Delhi on Tuesday as business is set to dominate the agenda between the two leaders today. After Rashtrapati Bhavan, Trumps will visit Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi and then proceed to Hyderabad House for bilateral talks.

"Tomorrow in Delhi, we will lay a wreath, plant a tree at Raj Ghat in honour of this leader (Mahatma Gandhi) who is revered all around the world," Trump had said on Monday at a public event in Ahmedabad's Motera stadium.

Watch: