Balakot
Balakot is located in the Khuber Pakhhtunkhwa province in North west Pakistan, 196 kilometres away from its capital, Islamabad.Google maps

India's air strike in Pakistan took place in Balakot area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan, which is just a four-hour drive from the country's capital city, Islamabad.

Balakot, which was ravaged by the 2005 earthquake in Pakistan's North-West Frontier Province (NWFP), has been in the news for housing terrorist training camps of Hizbul Mujahideen and Jaish-e-Mohammad. The Narendra Modi government has also claimed that the strike led to the killing of Maulana Yusuf Azhar, who was the chief trainer in many JeM camps.

IAF Mirage 2000 jets have reportedly caused major destruction of many such camps and killed nearly 250-300 Jaish terrorists.

The pre-dawn air strikes also led to a string of queries on which side of LoC did the IAF jets hit as there is a region by the name of Balakot in the Indian side as well in Poonch district.

However, the confusion was cleared by none other than Pakistan's Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor who referred to Balakot as a region near Muzaffarabad.

How is Balakot strategically significant?

Not only is Balakot region of Northwest Pakistan infamous for hosting Jaish terror camps, it is also believed to be one of the areas where Lashkar-e-Toiba chief Hafiz Saeed launches his scathing attacks on India.

Indian Air Force jets 'bomb Pak terror camps across LoC ' in pre-dawn strike

Being just a four-hour drive from Pakistan's capital Islamabad also has strategic significance. The area is just 50 kilometres away from the Line of Control and nearly 81 kilometres away from Uri sector of Baramulla district in J&K.

However, Balakot is not new to hostilities and has a history of many wars being fought on its territory as early as the 19th century when it was ruled by the Sikhs against whom war was waged by Islamic leaders (Khalifah). The Sikhs sent their armies from Kashmir to Balakot and established their rule which was ended when the British government took over.

India struck the biggest training camp of JeM in Balakot, In an intelligence led operation today says Foreign Secretary, Vijay Gokhale