The residents of Uri and Poonch regions along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir have reportedly fled from their homes after India's major strike in Pakistan. The attack has led to the destruction of major terrorist camps operated by Jaish-e-Mohammad along with the killing of 250-300 militants.

After striking the terror camps in Balakote and Muzaffarabad in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, the Indian Air Force (IAF) jets have moved over to the Indian side of the Line of Control and were hovering over the border areas of Kupwara, Baramulla and Samba districts.

⚠️ Indian Air Force C17 Globemaster III now heading towards #JammuAndKashmir... pic.twitter.com/hKPSwrTBSg — Aircraft Spots (@AircraftSpots) February 26, 2019

⚠️ Indian Air Force C17 Globemaster III now over #JammuAndKashmir at 15,000 feet. pic.twitter.com/ltOzja6Vby — Aircraft Spots (@AircraftSpots) February 26, 2019

The residents of border regions have been suspecting an escalation along the LoC and had already fleed from their homes fearing for their lives.

Families are fleeing border areas. Fuel & food supplies are running out. Pakistan & India are firing artillery shells. An Indian government directive ordered doctors to "gear up their Rapid Response Teams" for "any untoward eventuality." https://t.co/7JNLfYQNfc — Sameer Yasir (@sameeryasir) February 25, 2019

Prior to India's major strike in Pakistan, there was panic in the Valley and people were already sensing a war-like situation. All the major security points in J&K have been put on high alert and the leaves of government employees have been cancelled.

The departments of consumer affairs and health have been directed to stock up essential supplies as India is also apprehending a retaliatory attack by Pakistan.

Nearly 10,000 additional troopers have already been deployed in J&K to combat any retaliation by Pakistan.

Almost 200 separatist leaders have also been arrested and the NIA has conducted raids at the residences of Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and several others.