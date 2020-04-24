The 'chocolate boy' of Bollywood Varun Dhawan celebrates his 33rd birthday on Friday. Since making his debut with 'Student of The Year' in 2012, Varun has grown into a fabulous actor. The dialogue from his movie 'Main Tera Hero' which reads, "Main dikhta hoon sweet, innocent, swami type ka, lekin hoon me bada harami type ka", suits well in his real life also.

We say this because, despite his innocent looks, this Sweet Innocent Swami type ka actor was slapped by his elder brother Rohit Dhawan once, for partying late in the night with girls when he was just 16 years old.

When Rohit Dhawan slapped Varun

Varun Dhawan reflected back this incident when he had appeared in the second season of the popular podcast by Neha Dhupia 'No Filter Neha', a few years back.

The 'Coolie No. 1' actor revealed that he arrived late at night one day, and joined up with some elder girls. Later Rohit came in and slapped Varun for his careless behaviour.

"It had become 2:30 am, my phone had gone off and I hadn't informed anyone that I'm home. After one hour my brother came knocking on the door because the watchman had told my brother I had gone up over there and he was like is Varun there? And then he saw me coming out of the room, I had just come out of the room man because all of us were sitting in that room. And at that age, I definitely wasn't going to get lucky with someone 10 years older than me. I didn't have that game. So I came out, and my brother shut the door and he slapped me like super hard," Varun was quoted as saying by News Nation.

That's not all, things got much worst of the actor when Rohit decided to complain this to their parents.

Varun was called a disgrace to the Dhawan family

Varun continued, "Rohit slapped me, I understood, I messed up, done. But he started running up the stairs. Now I've run behind him, screaming, 'Bhaiya, stop stop.' He's run-up, rang the bell, my parents are awake! Dude, my parents are awake, my mom is awake, and my dad is pissed! Standing like I don't know what I've done. Like I was at someone's house, I wasn't even under the influence of any alcohol, nothing. I was just sober like you know. What's my fault?"

Later on, Jr. Dhawan was even punished by his father David Dhawan and was called a disgrace to the family.

He said, "My mother was like, 'you're a disgrace to this family,' my dad was like, 'you're this, 'you're that and we're ashamed of you, you're grounded for three months.' And I'm like what have I done, how is it my fault that girls who are ten years older than me, call me to come to a party, which guy wouldn't go?! Which guy? I said if I didn't go also you would have another problem but THIS!"

Either way, we reckon Varun has made his family proud now, with his career going on an upwards curve. The actor was recently preparing for his next flick 'Coolie No.1' directed by his father.

Sara Ali Khan will play the lead actress in the movie, which was slated to release on 1 May, but will be postponed due to the coronavirus.