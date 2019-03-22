We had told you a year ago that Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan are being considered for a remake of David Dhawan's Coolie No.1, with Sara Alia Khan herself urging the makers to cast her. Coolie No.1 is a 1995 comedy film starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor and directed by David Dhawan. Now, fresh reports say that Sara Ali Khan has indeed been cast opposite Varun Dhawan in the film!

Mumbai Mirror reports that Coolie No.1 will be remade by David Dhawan but as an adaptation and not a remake. The new version will be adapted to the changing times and the tastes of today's youth, but it will retain its comedic flavour. The shoot of Coolie No.1 will begin in July.

David Dhawan had in 2017 remade the Salman Khan film Judwaa with his son Varun Dhawan. Co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu, the film was titled Judwaa 2 and went on to be the biggest hit of 2017. Judwaa 2 also had new versions of hit songs like Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12 and Oonchi Hai Building (Lift Teri Bandh Hai). Will David Dhawan repeat the magic with the new Coolie No.1? Will it have new versions of its hit songs like Husn Hai Suhana and the title song?

Writer-director Farhad Samji, who is helming Housefull 4, has been roped in to write the dialogue of the new Coolie No.1 film. Farhad had penned the dialogues of films like Judwaa 2, Simmba, Golmaal Again, Golmaal 3, Singham Returns, Boss and Chashme Baddoorand Chennai Express.

Coolie No.1 is a part of David Dhawan's 'No.1' franchise in the 1990s. The other movies in the series include being Hero No.1 (1997), Aunty No.1 (1998), Anari No.1 (1999), Biwi No.1 (1999), Beti No.1 (2000) and Jodi No.1 (2001), with all movies except Biwi No.1 starring Dhawan's then favourite Govinda in the lead. Biwi No.1 starred Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Sushmita Sen and Karisma Kapoor.

Considering the box office success of all these movies 20 years ago, it seems David Dhawan will remake all his No.1 movies to establish Varun Dhawan as a comedy star as well.