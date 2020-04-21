From Ayesha Jhulka, Raveena Tandon to Rekha and Shilpa Shetty, Akshay has dated all of them until he finally tied the knot with Twinkle Khanna. But how could have Twinkle spared from infidelity by the man who has had a past?

It all started from the 2003 release film Andaaz that starred Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta and Priyanka Chopra who had made her Bollywood debut with the film. The movie was a blockbuster hit along with Akshay-Priyanka's pair. Producers and directors began approaching the two to cast them in their films. Akshay and Priyanka gave several hits in the years to come with Aitraaz, Mujse Shaadi Karoge and Waqt: The Race Against Time.

Akshay's closeness to Priyanka crossed limits?

The more hits they gave, the more the two were talked about their off-screen romance. Every magazine and newspaper began writing about Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra's steamy love affair. Initially, these rumours didn't bother Akshay's wife Twinkle Khanna but things went out of control when reports of Akshay's closeness to Priyanka crossed all the limits.

There came a point when Twinkle felt that asking Akshay to stay away was of no use and so she even contacted Priyanka Chopra. According to sources, it is said that Twinkle and Priyanka had a big fight over the phone which Twinkle couldn't take and she immediately reached the set of the film Waqt: The Race Against Time where Priyanka and Akshay were shooting for the film, Twinkle reached the sets and was so angry that she would have even slapped Priyanka but luckily Priyanka wasn't present on the set and Akshay had to bear the brunt.

Akshay and Twinkle had a massive fight on the set of the film in front of the entire crew, according to onlookers, Akshay somehow convinced wife Twinkle and took her home from the sets. The very next day Akshay released a media statement stating that he would never work with Priyanka.

Upset with Akshay's decision, Mrs. Chopra also couldn't take it and she too decided to not work with Akshay anymore. Therefore, Waqt: The Race Against Time was Akshay's last movie with Priyanka. Though later in Rajat Sharma's show 'Aap Ki Adalat' he said that he is very much ready to work with Priyanka but by the time things were too late.