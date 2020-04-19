Urvashi Rautela has been on a photo-sharing spree on Instagram wherein she is seen flaunting her envious figure in skimpy bikinis reminiscing her days before lockdown. While her followers are getting blown away with her curves, we couldn't help but think of Priyanka Chopra who once stole all the limelight when she showcased her Baywatch moment in Miami.

Urvashi had recently uploaded a picture wherein she was seen strolling down a beach wearing a blue bikini. In the picture, while walking ahead, she looked back at the camera and showed off her butt curves.

A similar shot had captured Priyanka Chopra when she was seen relaxing by a beach in Miami wearing a printed blue floral bikini along with a pair of sunglasses. She was seen totally drenched in the waters and undoubtedly looked hotter than the scorching sun. Her wet look was something to die for.

And we couldn't help but pit the two beauty queens Urvashi and Priyanka against each other of who looked hotter than the other in that skimpy bikini by the beach.

While we face trouble figuring out their hotness quotient, we leave to you fans to vote for their favourite diva.