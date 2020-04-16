It's been more than two decades, but the love affair between Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra still remains etched in everyone's mind. Akshay was already a married man when he got close to Priyanka. And it was being said that his wife Twinkle Khanna had reprimanded him over his affair and made him vow never to work with Priyanka again.

It all started when Akshay and Priyanka worked together in Andaaz and their onscreen chemistry was loved by all. But their romance blossomed off screen as well. The two later signed a three film deal together and appeared in films like Aitraaz, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Waqt. However, their steamy romance in Aitraaz raised several eyebrows in the industry.

Akshay and Priyanka had apparently gotten close to each other on the sets of Aitraaz but their off screen chemistry had reportedly left Twinkle fuming. She warned Akshay and had a massive showdown over his extramarital affair.

It was being said that Akshay's affair with Priyanka had taken a toll on his marriage and it was then the Khiladi realised that he would not be able to sail on two boats. He decided to part ways with Priyanka and reportedly vowed never to work with her again.

Akshay ready to work with Priyanka again

When Akshay was asked about his alleged affair with Priyanka, he said that if any opportunity comes his way to work with Priyanka, he would happily do the project.

"There is nothing like that. I have worked on five films with Priyanka. It's not like I don't want to work with her. Except for Rani Mukerji, I have worked with every heroine. If there is an opportunity, I will surely work with Priyanka Chopra," Akshay had said in Aap Ki Adalat.

When Akshay was further prodded, he said, "Let us call Priyanka Chopra and check if she has an issue with me. That way you will know for sure."

But Priyanka is least interested

It's been almost 15 years since Akshay and Priyanka worked together on a project. Their last film together was Waqt in 2005. And while Akshay said that he is willing to work with Priyanka, the latter, however, showed her disinterest in working with Akshay again.

"First of all, I don't think he said that." She later added that she is more interested in good scripts than her co-actors. "I am just saying that I am not somebody who sits and wonders who my co-actors will be for a film. I always pick my films based on the script. If something interesting comes by, it does not EVER matter to be who my co-actors are," Priyanka Chopra had said in an interview in 2014.

Well, some relationships never work out and should be left alone to heal with time.