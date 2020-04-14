Fitness diva Shilpa Shetty was a known as the face of the box office in the 90s. While Shilpa worked with leading actors such as Shah Rukh Khan, Govinda, Saif Ali Khan and many more, her sizzling on-screen chemistry with Akshay Kumar in Mai Khiladi Tu Anari created a lot of buzz. As the actress was making her way in the Bollywood, the news of her affairs of Khiladi Akshay Kumar started making the headlines.

The blooming love between two beautiful actors was not hidden from anyone and they soon became the hot topic of the town. But more than their intense love-story, Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty's break up stir the gossips. The shocking breakup of Padman Akshay Kumar with Shilpa Shetty, followed by a rushed wedding with Twinkle Khanna, left Shilpa Shetty shattered.

It was rumoured, that Shilpa Shetty has caught Akshay Kumar cheating on her with bestie Twinkle Khanna but in 2000 Shilpa got candid about her relationship and made shocking reservations about her break-up with Khiladi Kumar.

Shilpa Shetty went through a rough patch

In 2000, Shilpa got candid about her relationship and break-up with Dhadkan co-star Akshay Kumar and poured out her broken heart. Talking about the pain she had gone through, she said, "It has been a rough period personally. But I'm glad that the ordeal is over. After every dark cloud, there's always a silver lining. All this while, though things were going well professionally, my personal life was pulling me down. It feels good that it's finally behind me."

Shilpa, Akshay and 'Dhadkan'

When Shilpa-Akshay relationship hit the rock bottom, they were shooting for the movie Dhadkan along with Suniel Shetty. Ironically, they played each other's love interest and delivered an excellent performance even after their breakup. Talking about how Shilpa managed things back then, she said, "When you love someone and all along, don't realise that you are being taken for a ride, it can be very annoying. I wanted our film to get over and be released so that it wouldn't come in the way of my producers. I couldn't harass them just because my personal life was turning into shambles. So, I decided to wait till Dhadkan was done with."

No hard feelings for Twinkle: Shilpa

Although Shilpa was cheated by Akshay, it was Twinkle Khanna, Shilpa's friend with whom he started his new life. The natural response of many women in a similar position will be hatred, but Shilpa was not even the slightest of upset with Mela fame Twinkle. "No, I'm not at all upset with her. What's her fault if my man was cheating on me? There is no point blaming any other woman, it was entirely his fault," said Shilpa.

He 'used' and 'dropped' me: Shilpa on Akshay's infidelity

The way she elaborated her experience of being cheated on makes you wonder at we see these stars through a shiny frame and treat them as superior beings but at the end of the day, they are just like you and me. She said, "Akshay Kumar used me and conveniently dropped me after he found someone else. The only person, I was upset with, was him. But I'm sure he'll get it all back. It's not easy to forget the past so soon, but I'm glad I've had the strength to move on."

"Today, he's a forgotten chapter as far as I'm concerned. I will never work with him again. Professionally, things have never looked better," she added.

Years have passed, and even Shilpa is now married to Raj Kundra. They are blessed with a boy named Viaan Raj Kundra, and recently became parents of a little girl, Samisha Shetty Kundra. As far as Akshay-Shilpa relationship is concerned, they share a cordial bond and their families have been spotted at various Bollywood parties.