The clash between SS Rajamouli and Boney Kapoor's film isn't the first time the duo are locking horns. Before the RRR – Maidaan clash, the two had exchanged in a row over Sridevi. Very few knew that Sridevi was offered the role of Sivagami in Rajamouli's magnum opus – Baahubali. Due to various reasons, Sridevi turned it down and the role went to Ramya Krishnan.

Later, reacting to it, Rajamouli had made some unpleasant remarks about the actress. He had cited her starry demands and financial expectations behind her not taking up the part. When Sridevi came to know of his statements, she was left upset.

Boney Kapoor too was quite livid at what Rajamouli had said, And at one occasion, even chose to respond to the allegations. DNA quoted Sridevi saying, "First of all, I can't believe he (Rajamouli) would talk like that. Secondly, I am not the kind to make any kind of demands. Whatever happened with Baahubali is in the past. Why are we talking about it now? There are so many roles that I've turned down in the past. I think it's highly impolite to talk about the films you don't do."

Rajamouli too realised his mistake and said he shouldn't have spoken about her like that. He also revealed that he has great respect for the legendary actress and people came up with their own versions of what he had said. "As for whose version to believe, I guess it is for people to decide. But one thing is for sure. I shouldn't have discussed the details on a public platform. That's a mistake. And I regret it."

Rajamouli had further said he has huge respect for Sridevi who has worked as a flag-bearer of the southern film industries in Mumbai for many years.