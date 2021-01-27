With all other sectors, film industry too has suffered massive loss amid this pandemic. Despite insane amounts of money being put into films, producers are left with no other choice but to release them on OTT platforms. The industry is coping and hoping that each film gets its deserved audience and at least recover the incurred cost. And in between all of this, Rajamouli's alleged move has upset Boney Kapoor a great deal.

RRR vs Maidaan

It has been reported that SS Rajamouli has decided to release his film – RRR – on October 13, 2021. What has irked Boney is that he had already chosen his film – Maidaan – to release on the same day.

Owing to the Dussehra week, he was hoping to cash in on the holiday period. However, now the film will have to face tough competition and share footfall with RRR. Both the films star Ajay Devgn, who had asked Rajamouli to speak to Boney Kapoor before announcing the date, says a Bollywood Hungama report.

Boney Kapoor is furious and is in no mood to mince his words. "Of course I am upset! This is most unethical. I announced my release date for Maidaan six months ago. At a time when we should all be coming together to save the movie industry, he (Rajamouli) has gone and done this," Boney Kapoor told Bollywood Hungama.

It further quotes a source saying that Ajay Devgn was aware that his bio-pic Maidaan on football legend Syed Abdul Rahim was due in the Dussehra week. He had also asked Rajamouli to speak to Boney Kapoor before announcing his release date. But he didn't.

Now, whether any of them would move their date or would it be a clash-of-the-titans, we'll have to wait and see.