SS Rajamouli, the Tollywood filmmaker who got into pan India scenario with his matchless work for the Baahubali series had taken up another big project. Casting Telugu's most popular heroes Ram Charan and Jr NTR in his upcoming movie titled RRR- Raudram Ranam Rudhiram, Rajamouli has been working on this movie.

The movie RRR was supposed to have hit the screens on January 8, 2021, but COVID-19 and the sequences that followed had delayed the shooting, forcing the makers to postpone the movie and push the release date for the coming months.

RRR climax shooting has begun:

Ram Charan and Jr NTR have come together for this most speculated project and have shot for a few important scenes together already. As the shooting is nearing its completion, the stars have joined to wrap up the final part of the shooting.

SS Rajamouli took to his Twitter to announce that Jr NTR and Ram Charan are shooting the climax sequence from this upcoming patriotic, fictional drama. "The CLIMAX shoot has begun. My Ramaraju and Bheem come together to accomplish what they desired to achieve... #RRRMovie #RRR", he wrote on his Twitter page, sharing a picture from the sets of RRR.

The picture Rajamouli unveiled has Jr NTR and Ram Charan, holding their hands together, which indicates that both the protagonists come together to achieve something unexpected. The bloodied hands hint at the difficulties they face in the journey. Ram Charan plays Alluri Seetha Rama Raju, while Jr NTR plays Komaram Bheem. It has to be noted that both Alluri Seetha Rama Raju and Komaram Bheem played a pivotal role during India's freedom fight, but shared different timelines.

Rajamouli, during the movie launch, had stated that he had developed this fictional story imagining that Alluri and Komaram Bheem was born in the same timeline to share their destiny against the British rule during the freedom fight together.

As the movie is nearing its completion, it is expected that RRR is soon going to wrap up the post-production works before the makers announce a new release date. Bollywood's cutie pie Alia Bhatt is to share the screen space in this historic movie alongside Ram Charan.

Tweets on RRR:

