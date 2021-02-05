The clash between Maidaan and RRR is making probably as big a buzz as the films individually would. On one hand there is SS Rajamouli's mega project RRR and the other is Boney Kapoor's Maidaan. There were reports of Boney Kapoor being upset with Rajamouli. Reason? Choosing the same date as Boney's Maidaan for the release of his film.

Boney Kapoor had decided to release the film on October 13, 2021. Boney had expected that the prior announcement of the date and it being a Dussehra weekend, the film would be able to make good money.

However, Rajamouli's move of deciding to release RRR on the same day, irked Boney Kapoor. "Of course I am upset! This is most unethical. I announced my release date for Maidaan six months ago. At a time when we should all be coming together to save the movie industry, he (Rajamouli) has gone and done this," Boney Kapoor told Bollywood Hungama.

What further upset Boney was that Ajay Devgn had already told Rajamouli to speak to Boney before announcing the date of release. And now, Ajay has no choice but to play peacemaker between both the directors he is working with. The National Award winning actor is trying to set up a meeting between the two directors to accommodate the dates. But, none of them are ready to negotiate or work around the dates.

Boney Kapoor is not ready to budge as he had announced the date long back. Rajamouli, on the other hand, feels since both the films are totally different, there would be no competition.

"While Boney Kapoor feels he has the right of way since he announced his release date six months ago, Rajamouli feels his film and RRR are two completely different films, hence no competition for one another. Ajay is completely different in RRR and Maidaan," told a source to Bollywood Hungama.

Now, what new twists and turns would this clash bring, remains to be seen.