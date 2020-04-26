The Sonam we see today is very different from Sonam who was a newbie in the industry back then. Sonam Kapoor has made many controversial remarks against her industry colleagues and even her 'seniors'. From addressing Aishwarya as aunty because she worked with Sonam's father Anil Kapoor in movies to telling the world how dark-skinned actresses are considered as good actresses, Sonam has gone on record to say all of it that no one could ever imagine.

But one remark that Sonam made on Karan Johar's famous show Koffee With Karan was about Veteran actress Rekha. During the rapid-fire round when Karan asked Sonam, "Name one Bollywood actress you'd cast in 'Sex and The City' to which Sonam prompt reply was Rekha and she said, Rekha, as you know, one of the....you know who I mean, right?

Sonam Kapoor - the center of controversies

Well, we really don't know what you mean by this Sonam and are still trying to figure it out for so many years. Meanwhile, Sonam made this remark when she appeared with Deepika Padukone on the show. This was Sonam and Deepika's first appearance on the show that was infamously known for the bunch of controversies that the two beauties had created on the couch. The episode went onto become an all-time memorable one for Sonam, Deepika as well as Karan.

It was the same episode when Sonam had even bashed her rumored ex Ranbir Kapoor along with Deepika Padukone. She had also targeted famous writer Shobha De calling her an old fossil who is going through her menopause.

Sonam didn't stop here, she was also seen criticizing Kangana Ranaut for her English, "Kangana has a great fashion sense but questionable English", this is what Sonam had to comment.

Today, Sonam has mellowed down a lot. The actress has finally learned the nack of diplomacy which is a must to survive in the industry. She has become much more mature in her opinions and suggestions. Though we love Sonam in her current times, we definitely do miss her bold and bindass attitude which is a rare sight in Bollywood.