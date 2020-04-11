Kangana Ranaut is someone known for her acting and her conflicts in the industry. The actress has somehow always found herself immersed in controversy. She has never shied away from voicing her opinions. Often, it's Bollywood that has to face the brunt of those opinions.

Sonam Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut once locked horns, during the MeToo movement, when the latter opened up about her own MeToo story. Sonam Kapoor found her words hard to believe, and this hit Kangana hard who didn't take it lying down.

Sonam Kapoor's comments on Kangana's MeToo story

Sonam Kapoor says things unabashedly, often criticised heavily for her opinions. The actress has been caught in the midst of this battle. In 2018, the MeToo movement was at its height and many actresses came forward to share their experiences.

Kangana too expressed her story while working with Vikas Bahl. Her story created headlines, due to the movement and by others who came forward to accuse the director. However, when discussing the actress' story at an event Sonam said, "Kangana being Kangana Ranaut, she says a lot of stuff. Sometimes, it's hard to take her seriously, but I love the fact that she has spunk and she says what she believes in."

This rubbed Kangana the wrong way who asked who Sonam Kapoor was to judge her. She had this to say, "What does she mean by saying, 'It's hard to believe Kangana' when I am sharing my Me Too story, who gives her the right to judge me? So, Sonam Kapoor has the license of trusting some women and some she won't...What makes her so unsure of my claims."

Kangana Ranaut then went on to criticise Sonam for her background and her acting abilities, "I am not known because of my Dad. I have earned my place and credibility after struggling for a decade. She isn't known to be a great actress, neither does she have the reputation of being a good speaker....What gives these filmy people the right to take digs at me!!! I will demolish each one of them."

Sonam Kapoor later said that the media had misquoted her. However, the two have never quite buried the hatchet.