Writer & Columnist Shobha De is known for her outspoken attitude. The writer has often landed herself into trouble because of her harsh words. Right from PM Narendra Modi to Aishwarya Rai, the writer hasn't spared anyone.

We recently came across an old interview of Shobha De when she appeared on Simi Garewal's chat show, during a quick question and answer session when Simi asked Shobha to describe Aishwarya Rai and Sushmita Sen in one word. Her reply came as a shock when she called Aishwarya, Beautiful but blunt and Sushmita scary.

This isn't the first time when Shobha De has targeted Aishwarya Rai, both Shobha De and Simi Garewal have often spoken about Aishwarya's giggles and even tried to put her down over it. Shobha De had once said, "Here is an actor who has not been given her due because people are just so overwhelmed by Aishwarya's beauty. They can't seem to get beyond it, they can't seem to get over her beauty. But, she has worked hard, she is disciplined, she is intelligent if only she would get rid of that giggle. We know that the giggle is part of her nervous charm, we have all learned to love her despite the giggle."

Simi Garewal had also pointed out how Aishwarya Rai keeps giggling and had even once said, "There she goes giggling again" and "what's with the giggle?"

Aishwarya Rai and Sushmita Sen- A rare friendship

Though Aishwarya and Sushmita were at loggerheads during the Miss World, they never faced any inherent competition within them, though the world tried to pit the two against each other. Sushmita had always been kind enough to Aishwarya and vice versa. In an old interview, Sushmita had said, "I am proud of Aishwarya. She has given every Indian a reason to be proud. I think there is definitely a very huge price to pay when you are as beautiful as Aishwarya Rai is. There is a huge price to pay when your entire projection has always been that of perfection."

"So even if the poor girl does something, as sneeze in public, it's news, and it's bad news... So I really wish that media would give Aishwarya Rai a break because I think a girl goes through a lot of pressure all the time from everybody; from the Madame Tussauds, to the world press, to English movies, etc. It just like that the world is expected out of Aishwarya Rai. She is just a girl, she will take her time and I am sure she will come out of it," Cosmopolitan quoted Sushmita as saying.