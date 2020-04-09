Before Tina Ambani tied-the-knot with Anil Ambani, the actress was linked with several of her co-stars. However, once she got married, her name was only taken with Mr Ambani. On the other hand, despite having a love story that beat all odds, Anil Ambani's name continued to be linked up with various actresses.

From Aishwarya Rai to Preity Zinta, Anil Ambani's name was many times linked with many actresses. It was during one such time, that his name was also linked to Sushmita Sen. There were rumours of Ambani taking a keen interest in the dusky beauty and having gifted her a 22-carat diamond ring too.

However, being in the industry, Tina knew how things were blown-out-of-proportion and was certainly not ready to give up on the man, she had travelled seven seas to be with, that easily.

An Outlook report stated, that the couple had in fact come closer after the fall-out between Anil and Mukesh Ambani. "She has made it clear that for the moment she does not want to be anybody other than Tina Anil Ambani."

Tina and Anil Ambani's love story

It was Simi Garewal's chat show that Anil Ambani and Tina Munim had revealed how they became life partners. Anil and Tina met at someone's wedding party once where Tina had come in a black saree. This caught Anil's attention and he immediately fell for her smile. Though he tried to set up a date and meet her several times, she refused. However, once they met, love was soon in-the-air.

Anil's family wasn't too inclined towards getting their son married to someone from the film industry and didn't give their approval for the wedding. Anil being an obedient son agreed and the duo called it off for some time. But, in their hearts, they were still together. Though the duo didn't speak for four years, they never tried to get attached to anyone else. Meanwhile, Anil kept refusing all the proposals which were coming his way and finally managed to persuade his family to accept Tina into the family.