Tina Munim's road to become one of the daughter-in-laws of the Ambani family was no cakewalk. She faced total rejection from Dhirubhai Ambani and family after they got to know about her romantic affair with Anil Ambani. Succumbing to family pressure, the duo called their relationship off and didn't speak for four years. However, Anil finally managed to persuade his parents to accept Tina into the family and the lovebirds tied the knot in February 1991, in a lavish traditional Gujarati ceremony. The two are now proud parents to their two sons Jai Anmol and Anshul.

However, Anil's family had certain notions about people from the film industry and Tina's past affairs had also created some roadblocks in her way of becoming wife of India's top businessman.

Many people would be unaware of the fact that Tina, born to a Gujarati speaking family, had looked up to her elder sister Bhawna to become a model one day like her. Surprisingly, Bollywood superstar Dev Anand spotted Tina when she represented India at the International Teen Princess contest in 1975 wherein she was honoured with prestigious Miss photogenic and Miss Bikini titles.

Her rare bikini act in the 70s floored Dev Anand to such an extent that he decided to give her first break into the Hindi film industry in his film Des Pardes. Soon after the release of the film, reports started doing the rounds of the industry that Dev Anand and Tina have hit it off on the sets of their film and have been dating for a while.

Later, Tina was paired romantically with Sanjay Dutt in Rocky and it was reported that the two fell in love during the shooting of the film during the 80s. But things their affair didn't last long because of Dutt's drinking problem and drug abuse. The break-up didn't go well with Sanjay and he had even fired gunshots one evening. Dutt was reportedly heartbroken that Tina hadn't called him as he was in denial that they broke up. It was being said that Tina and Sanjay's relationship was no less than a steaming hot affair.

A heartbroken Tina gave love another chance when superstar Rajesh Khanna got wooed by her beauty. Their love blossomed and went on to star together in eight films like Souten amd Bewafai. Later, Tina moved into Khanna's house Aashirwaad and they both started living together. The ex-lovers had once said that they use same toothbrush to tell the world how much they love each other.

It was being said that Tina has expressed her desire to marry Khanna and the superstar had reportedly promised her that she will divorce his wife Dimple Kapadia then. But Khanna never initiated the divorce which prompted Tina to discontinue her relationship even after the superstar begged her not to leave him. In an old interview, Tina had said that Khanna "was incapable of loving anyone. He was only ever in love with himself."

But destiny had her own plans for Tina when she crossed path with industrialist Anil Ambani and went on to marry him after dating him for a certain period of time.