Simi Garewal was one of the boldest and sensational actresses in 70's era of the Indian cinema. Throughout her entire career, she performed many bold scenes and that had raised a lot of eyebrows back then.

In Raj Kapoor's Mera Naam Joker (1970), Simi played a short but sensational role where she was seen changing clothes in the fields. Such was the fuss over the scene that it till date remains one of the most talked-about scenes in Hindi cinema.

However, it was in 1972 when Simi took the boldest step in her career by going nude for a scene in a film. Undoubedly, it created a massive uproar among masses given that actresses in those days were seen draped only in sarees, let alone kissing on screen.

Titled Siddhartha, the Indo-American film also starred Shashi Kapoor and was helmed by American writer-director Conrad Rooks. In the scene, Simi stood naked while Shashi kneeled down with folded hands in front of her. It was the first nude scene in the history of the Bollywood industry.

When this scene featured on the cover page of two English magazines, it created a lot of ruckus and the matter reached the court. The film, eventually, got banned in India.

Simi Garewal about her westernised upbringing

Known for her ahead-of-time on-screen appearance, the now 72-year-old actress in an interview with the Times of India had said, "I did face difficulties here but that was not due to other people. They were my own difficulties. Like my own upbringing had thrown up. My westernised upbringing initially did not help me fit within the industry at that time."

Simi, who grew up in England, further said: "Though if I would have come in now, I would have fit in well. When I came in, the industry was different. It was hard for me to fit in. Initially, there was a struggle. I did try and make the adjustments and tried to fit in. But I stayed the way I was."

Simi Garewal's career:

Simi started her career with Raaz Ki Baat (1962) when she was mere 15 year old and went on to work in more than 50 films in her career span of 26 years in the industry. The gorgeous actress is also known for her shows like It's A Woman's World, Rendezvous With Simi Garewal and India's Most Desirable.