Kareena Kapoor Khan recently spoke about her experience doing a naked scene for Heroine. She says that she believed in the world created by Madhur Bhandarkar and she enjoyed doing her part in the movie.

Besides being a glam doll, Kareena Kapoor Khan has done some of the author-backed and dark characters in her career and Heroine is one of those movies. The actress was recently on Anupama Chopra's Count to 5 in which she shared her experience doing the top five characters played by her. Though she has done lot of glamorous roles, she has not done many roles having bikini or nude scenes.

'I gave it my all completely'

Heroine is probably the only film for which she has bared it all. She had pinned a lot of hopes on this film, but she received a lot of criticism for the role. Talking to Anupama, the actress spoke about doing nude scenes and said, "I am glad that it is in the top five characters you selected. Actually, I feel that my performance didn't get its due. I gave it my all completely like gave in to the part."

Kareena Kapoor revealed the film Heroine was rejected by the viewers. She said, "I think the audience was not ready to see me in such a role at the moment. It is slightly negative and it can leave you uncomfortable. The way he made the film was uncomfortable. Of course, it was slightly made out there, bizarre or whatever you think.

Bebo added, "But that's the kind of films Madhur has been making and I believed in the world. I wanted to do it because it is the life of an actress that the people don't want to see. A few hidden truths were there in the film. But I was just so happy and I enjoyed the experience. We had so much fun on the sets."

When asked about whether it was so hard to do it, Kareena Kapoor said, "Of course it was hard because I think I would come back home disturbed. I don't know I could do this kind of part today because I have a child at home. Even though I am not a kind of actor, who leaves when the film and its shoot are done. But this kind of characters do leave a lump in your throat. It leaves you a stomach journey."

'I was actually naked for this movie'

Kareena Kapoor added, "If you are performing in your feelings, I know the audience's feelings. I still gave it my thousand per cent and it is part of repute It is definitely part of my top five characters for sure. Whatever people say, whatever the film was and whatever it is, I am so proud to wear this sash of heroine on it. I just love it because I was nothing. I was actually naked for this movie. I did it all and everything a kind of went down deepest and darkest areas probably I would be scared to do."

Talking about director Madhur Bhandarkar, Kareena Kapoor said, "Madhur is a brilliant director and he has a knack to make you feel uncomfortable as an actress. He did it beautifully well in all his film. He made all his actresses be it Kangana or Deepika or Priyanka to get into the kind of it. He even tapped a side that you have never heard in their earlier films. He has the ability as a person because he is a nice guy and he just touches that grass root and makes you touch your bottom pit of your heart."