Shahrukh Khan and Akshay Kumar among the many stars in the industry are the two who have made a mark in Bollywood on their own merit. And out of these two, Shahrukh Khan has collaborated with Yash Raj banner or for that matter Dharma Productions but Akki has made it all by himself.

It is a known fact that Shahrukh Khan aka the King of Romance and the Badshah of Bollywood doesn't like to be overtaken by any other star. The actor misses no chance to take digs at fellow colleagues and that is exactly what he did a few years ago at an awards night.

It all happened when Shahrukh Khan won the 'Best Actor' in the popular category at Zee Cine Awards 2011 and came on stage to receive his award from none other than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Interestingly, Sajid Khan & Akshay Kumar were hosting the show and Sajid asked SRK to join them on stage. What happened later, left everyone in splits. Sajid Khan asked the two Superstars (Shahrukh & Akshay), to mouth each other dialogues from their films, and let's see, who performed better!

The witty guy that Shahrukh Khan is, he told, "Main Akki ko koi popular dialogue nahin sunaunga. Meri Ek purani film thi Chamatkar". He then asks Akshay if he's aware of it adding, "Tum jab chote the."(You were a kid then). As expected, Shahrukh Khan's dialogue was too tough to repeat and Akshay gave up and SRK again pulled his legs by saying, "Bolaa naa, tab tum chote they."

When it was Akshay's turn to say a dialogue of his own film, he made sure that he throws something at SRK which he can't repeat, and that exactly happened! Like Akki, SRK failed to repeat his dialogue and left everyone in split. Before leaving the stage, SRK said, "We both are happy in our space and we don't need to recite each other dialogues," to which Akshay happily agreed.

