Ex-lovers Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty have really given their fans an ultimate topic to laugh about. Yes, the 90s trend of celebs giving it a shot for photoshoots has thankfully stopped that were no less from being those cringy pictures of stars posing in front of the cameras.

One such picture from Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty's photoshoot from the 90s is an example of the weirdest thought process while shooting for a photoshoot. In this picture, Akshay can be seen upside down, trying to touch Shilpa's feet, while the latter is resting her head on Akshay's feet!

It seems Akshay Kumar took his obsession with fitness and gymnastic to a whole new level & rather thought to flaunt the same with Shilpa Shetty. Akshay and Shilpa were considered to be one of the hottest couples onscreen. It isn't a hidden fact that Akshay and Shilpa were real-time lovers, though they had an ugly breakup and like mature individuals, they have let the bygones be.

Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty were last seen together in their film Dhadkan that also starred Suniel Shetty. The film turned out to be a box office success with the couple parting ways forever. In an old interview when Shilpa was asked about how did she manage to work with Akshay in 'Dhadkan' even though their breakup to which the actress had replied that she wanted the film to get over and released so that it wouldn't come in the way of her producers as she couldn't harass them just because her personal life was turning into shambles.

Shilpa Shetty EXPOSED Akshay Kumar's infidelity

Post the release of Dhadkan, Shilpa lashed out at Akshay and blamed him for their break up and had said, "Don't I have reasons to be upset? When you love someone and all along don't realize that you are being taken for a ride, it can be very annoying. I never imagined that he could two-time me, and that too all along with our relationship."

"Akshay Kumar used me and conveniently dropped me after he found someone else. The only person, I was upset with was him. But I'm sure he'll get it all back," furiously added Shilpa.