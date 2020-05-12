Shahrukh Khan's arrogance was a prime concern for directors back then and Yash Chopra, the then honcho of Yash Raj Films also had a lot of issues with Shahrukh Khan and his arrogance. When Yash Chopra cast Shahrukh in his film 'Darr' he wasn't sure of the actor initially only because he felt that Shahrukh was quite arrogant.

In fact, Yash Chopra was looking after a replacement for Shahrukh even after signing him for the film. When Shahrukh was asked about the arrogant behaviour he said, ''I'm not arrogant, I'm just clear-cut. I have a lot of dos and don'ts. Initially, even Subhash Ghai and Yash Chopra thought I was arrogant.''

''Yash Chopra told me the other day that after signing me on for Darr, he was still looking for a replacement because he thought I was too arrogant.''

Shahrukh's 'Love Me or Leave Me' policy

''He (Yash Chopra) thought that I would give him a lot of trouble. Today, he says he can't even think of anyone besides me. See, my attitude is 'love me or leave me.' I'm very hard-working. I give you value for money.''

''You may be a big director but I'm a big actor too. So you're not doing me a favour by taking me in your film. Don't expect me to touch your feet and dance to your tunes, no sir.''

Shahrukh Khan misunderstood

Shahrukh was often caught by controversies because of his upfront and straight on the face attitude that wasn't taken well by industry insiders back then. The actor seems to have mellowed down a lot with time and has become more gentle and poised.

Shahrukh had once hurt Govinda's mother with his statements which he later claimed were taken in a wrong stride. Shahrukh had also cleared the difference with Govinda then.

''I'd said something in English which was misunderstood by a certain segment of people around him. I'd said something on a show to the effect that 'I can do what I do best.'' Shahrukh said.

He further added, ''I cannot do what Govinda can do, and perhaps Govinda can't do what I can'. It did not mean that I will not do what Govinda does. I wish I could do what Govinda does. I wish I could put my lungi over my head and dance but I can't do it. But it was quoted very differently. He told me also that his mother was very hurt because she felt I was saying that Govinda doesn't do good things.''

''I felt very bad about that. I didn't know how to explain. I called him up and said, 'Listen, please explain to your mom that I didn't mean it this way. I just said that in English it sounds very different. That I can't do what he does and maybe he can't do what I do. It wasn't meant to be that I will not do what he does. Or what he does is derogatory or bad. I guess that cleared it up. After that, I've never had a misunderstanding with him.''