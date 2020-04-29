Legendary Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan breathed his last on Wednesday, after a prolonged period of illness. Irrfan left the world at the age of 54, after leaving a legacy of his own. He was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital.

An acclaimed actor, renowned for his roles in Bollywood and Hollywood as well, Irrfan had a rough time in the past few years, as his health deteriorated. He has been on a sabbatical from films for a whole year, as he underwent treatment for a neuroendocrine tumour in London.

However, before leaving for England, the actor wanted to meet his friend Shah Rukh Khan. Irrfan's wife Sutapa Sikdar informed King Khan, and being the kind soul that he is, Shah Rukh obliged and rushed to see his ailing friend.

Shah Rukh Khan stood by Irrfan Khan in his tough times

As per a report from India Today, SRK spent two hours with Irrfan, proving that he is indeed a true friend. Furthermore, King Khan made another heartwarming gesture, before leaving, he gave Irrfan the keys of his house in London.

Shah Rukh wanted Irrfan Khan and his family to feel right at home in London, so he asked them to stay in his house. The duo had worked together in the film 'Billu' and shared a good rapport since.

Soon, Irrfan would leave for London where he continued to fight his battle against the tumour. The actor released a statement back then, admitting that he was finding it "difficult", but was hoping to come out healthy, through the prayers and wishes of his fans.

Irrfan's mother passed away recently

The late actor lost his mother Saeeda Begum lately, who died of natural causes aged 95. Irrfan unfortunately, was in Jaipur at that time, and owing to the lockdown, could only attend her mother's last rites through a video call.

On Tuesday, his own health deteriorated and he was taken to the ICU after having suffered a colon infection. Irrfan lost his long battle against health issues on Wednesday.

He was last seen in the film Angrezi Medium, opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan.