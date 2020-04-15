After the humongous success of Dangal and a strong recognition as an actress in Patakhaa, Badhaai Ho became Sanya Malhotra's next big hit, where she starred opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. This was the first time, Sanya Malhotra, (who had worked as a choreographer in Aamir Khan's film, Secret Superstar) got an opportunity to dance in a movie for the first time. She felt quite positive on the sets of Morni Banke, however, in the initial shot she slipped and fell down.

Badhaai Ho was one of the films which had been a huge hit, not just for the presence of Ayushmann Khurrana, but also because of the script which didn't have a hackneyed narrative. Badhaai Ho. Everyone who was present on the sets of the song seemed vibrant with a new kind of energy that made every actor be a part of the dance sequence.

The real heroes of the film Badhaai Ho had been Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta, their love story, their romantic sequences. All the actors in Badhaai Ho managed to play their role without overshadowing the next cast members. The film had released in the midst of Pujas but the hit continued till Diwali, alongside another Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Andhadhun.

With its light-hearted content, Badhaai Ho went on to win the National Award in 2019. Actress Surekha Suri too had been awarded the National Award for her brilliant performance in the film. That was the same year when Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal shared the National Award for their performances in Andhadhun and Uri: The Surgical Strike respectively.

Post the series of success such as Badhaai Ho, Subh Mangal Zyaada Savdhaan, Dream Girl, Bala, Ayushmann Khurrana gained fame for selectively choosing films which are based on middle-class issues.

On the work front, Sanya Malhotra was last seen in The Photograph where she shared the screen space with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Presently, all projects in Bollywood have been kept on hold due to the lockdown.