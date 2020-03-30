'Badhai Ho' fame Neena Gupta has become the famous mother of Bollywood cinemas with her quirky and intriguing roles as a mom. The bubbliness has added to her characters in 'Badhai Ho' and 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' is vividly visible in real life also. Whenever she talks to her fans through social media, she not only touches them but also takes up topics that could help her in addressing issues of the audience.

Her Instagram series 'Sach Kahoon Toh' manages to get a lot of attention from the fans. She shares secrets about her life and sometimes spills the bean on her hacks to lead a good life. After being quarantined, Neena Gupta shared a video asking for pro tips on maintaining oneself without going to the parlour.

Now, yet again, she has shared a video revealing her secret of keeping her hair black without using the hair colour. In her latest video, that she has posted from her 'mountain house', she revealed how eye mascara can be used to make hair look black in colour.

She shared her secret hack to look well-maintained while on video calls with friends and family, despite the beauty parlours shutting shop. She said that by using mascara on the front strands of the hair can make it vanish the whiteness of the hair. It will make a person look maintained in front of others amid the lockdown. She captioned the video with, "Apna raaz khud hi khol diya buddhu ladki."

Check out the video

Today, she even shared a video in which she talked about her workout at home regime and yoga. Neena confessed that though she workout every day, she never shares a video of that because everybody is different and one must not do yoga without the consultation of the trainer.

She mockingly said that if anyone will perform wrong yoga asana then their bone might get 'turunchh' (sound of cracking of the bones). She even disclosed that she has been doing yoga since childhood and it's an integral part of her life.