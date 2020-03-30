The Kapoor siblings Kareena, Karisma and Ranbir know the art to rule the headlines. Even being quarantined and away from the camera, they find ways to stay connected to their fans. From Karisma Kapoor's baking to Ranbir Kapoor's romantic walk with his beau Alia Bhatt, these stars have been making most out of the lockdown period.

But smashing both of them, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been winning many hearts ever since she has joined the Instagram family. With her engaging posts and quirky captions, she has been entertaining the audiences.

Bebo has been sharing the glimpse of her life with the fans and it has been creating a lot of buzz. Be it Taimur's black and white portrait to revealing hubby Saif Ali Khan's bibliophilic version to the world, Bebo has been showcasing her skills as a photographer. Kareena also shared a picture of herself finishing a delicious bowl of halwa and then a workout picture making us wonder was Bebo able to shed the 'Halwa' weight with perfect workout session?

But recently, Farah Khan slammed all the Bollywood celebrities as for posting workout videos and photos amidst the time of global crisis. Looks like these celebs haven't taken Tees Maar Khan director seriously as they have still been sharing their workout snaps. Joining the bandwagon, Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a post-workout snap.

She looks flawless in her no-makeup look donning a Puma workout attire. But her perfect workout pout is something that will steal the show here. Famous for her art of acing pouts, Kareena has giving birth to something called workout pout now. Sharing the image she captioned it, "The workout pout... It's a thing... really! #WorkoutFromHome"

This Friday, no new movie was released and it's going be the same till the lockdown continues. Right now, PM Narendra Modi has announced country lockdown till April 14, 2020. Stars are also urging their fans, every now and then, to be safe and stay inside the house. While some Bollywood stars have been sharing ideas to kill the boredom amid the lockdown, some have been seen taking suggestions on movies and series from the fans.