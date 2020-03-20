As the coronavirus outbreak continues to tighten its grip all around the globe, millions of lives have come to an abrupt halt. From politicians to actors to sportspersons, not a single person seems to have been left unaffected by the global pandemic.

Our celebrities also are no different and have been forced to stay indoors for safety. While this may seem to create a distance between them and their fans and supporters, the social media platforms are surely ensuring that while physical proximity among these stars and their supporters may have reduced, we don't miss out on the latest development in the lives of favourite celebrities and in fact get to know their inside story as well.

Versatile actress Neena Gupta recently took Instagram to share her concern over the present health crisis. In a two minute video shared by the actress, she expresses her concern over the issue and says "Sach kahoon to itna darr mujhe kabhi nahi laga zindagi me jo aaj kal lag raha hai because of corona virus, aesa lag raha hai ki bas... pata nahi kya hone vala hai, mahapralay aane vala hai...", she further continues with the details of her daily routine which she follows beginning at 6:00 am in the morning followed by yoga.

Neena also shared with her fans that now that she has free time she also took up to music classes but will now resort to following them up over skype as the social distancing norm is being followed accompanied by the local shutdown to avoid crowd gathering of any sort.

The actress also asked her followers for the suggestion of ideas to be engaging through the day and informed that now as she won't be able to go to the parlour, she will shortly share a video with her own methods and ways of keeping herself fit and fine.

Neena Gupta was last seen in Ayushmann Khurana starrer 'Shubh Mangal Jyada Savdhaan' with Gajraj Rao. She also played the role of Ayushmann's mother in the blockbuster movie, Badhai Ho.