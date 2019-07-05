Remember how Salman Khan, during the entire promotional events of Bharat, had made Katrina Kaif uncomfortable with his behaviour? And how Katrina chose to remain silent despite looking visibly upset and sad every time Salman insulted her? Well, at one point of time, Salman even went on to say that success had gone to Katrina's head after doing a few blockbuster films with him.

In a clip of The Kapil Sharma Show's Undekha Tadka, when Kapil Sharma asks Katrina about her eating habits, she says that she talks to the food items which she doesn't want to eat considering her diet. Within no time, Salman interjected and while talking about Katrina's eating habits, told Kapil that "success has gone to her (Katrina Kaif) head" especially after doing a role in Bharat wherein she portrayed an older woman.

Though Katrina looked surprised and shocked to hear such a statement coming from Salman on the show, she laughed it off and asked him what makes him think in such a way about her. Salman, then, said that earlier Katrina used to eat from everyone's plate and now with time, she has kept herself away from everything.

Salman had also reminded Katrina how she had got tagged as the 'most talented actress' by the media after doing a few blockbuster films like Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat alongside him. Katrina had no answer but to nod her head sarcastically on his jibes.

Nevertheless, Katrina has surely evolved as an artiste over the past few years and her notable performances in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Zero, Thugs Of Hindostan and Bharat prove that.

On the work front, Katrina will be seen next seen in Rohit Shetty directed cop-drama Sooryavanshi which also stars Akshay Kumar in the lead. Akshay's character of an ATS officer was introduced in Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba which had created a huge anticipation among the audience. Katrina, on the other hand, will be playing Akshay's love interest in the film and the two will recreate Tip Tip Barsa Paani, the iconic song from 1994 hit film Mohra.