Salman Khan is yet again in trouble as a Jodhpur court has warned the actor that his bail will be rejected if he does not appear in person in the next hearing of 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

According to ANI, the court issued the warning after Salman failed to appear in the last hearing of the case. Salman was convicted in the case on April last year, following which the court had sentenced him five years of jail.

However, he was granted bail after spending two nights at the Jodhpur jail. The case dated back during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain. Salman and his co-stars including Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam Kothari and Tabu were accused of killing two endangered blackbucks.

While, Salman was found guilty by the court, all the others were acquitted due to lack of evidence. But the Rajasthan government had later filed an appeal against the acquittal of the other actors, following which fresh notices were issued to them.